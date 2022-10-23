Doctor Who 60th anniversary special: First look at Ncuti Gatwa!

Through most of today’s feature-length Doctor Who special, we did find ourselves wondering one big question: Where is Ncuti Gatwa? He was announced to be the new lead and yet, there was no sighting of him during the actual episode.

Of course, tonight’s “The Power of The Doctor” absolutely did prolong the wait in a couple of different forms. First, we saw The Master temporarily take over The Doctor’s body in a dramatic twist. Then, at the end of this story we ended up seeing Jodie Whittaker regenerate into David Tennant. Seeing a former Doctor effectively return as themselves is a very unique thing for this show, and there is a LOT of fun that is going to come from it.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a new preview for the upcoming series of specials in 2023, ones that celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. Within these you obviously get more of Tennant, but there’s also a tiny reveal of Gatwa, as well. Consider that something to look forward to!

In general, it seems like confusion is going to be the name of the game for the next chapter of this series and honestly, for good reason. Just think about it for a moment. Tennant’s version of The Doctor was gone so, of course, you have to wonder why he is back. It is worth noting that his version of the character noted that the he “didn’t want to go” prior to regenerating into Matt Smith, so perhaps this is a chance to get a little bit more closure. For us, the most important thing is that new showrunner Russell T. Davies (certainly no stranger to this world) wants to ensure that the franchise continues to circumvent expectations.

