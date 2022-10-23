Entering today’s Doctor Who special “The Power of the Doctor,” we knew there was a good chance for a David Tennant appearance. After all, remember that he’s going to be around in the 60th anniversary specials next year! Also, Ncuti Gatwa’s time as the title character is being saved for a little while longer.

Despite some of the knowledge and the rumors out there, we’ll still say that there was something quite remarkable about actually seeing the return happen. Jodie Whittaker’s emotional regeneration is complete and now, Tennant is back!

In the end, we tend to think that this is going to be a pretty remarkable reveal for those who were unspoiled, and even for those who expected Tennant probably were surprised by some of the other cameos during the episodes. The idea of a Companion support group, for example, was brilliant and makes all the sense in the world. Given just how many characters have gone through so much emotional turmoil with The Doctor, why wouldn’t they be there for each other?

Of course, there are going to be people who want something more from Doctor Who in this special, but that is almost always the case? Regenerations are hard, just like goodbyes are difficult in real life. These specials are almost always a reflection of that in some shape or form. In the end, the big thing we try to remember here is to enjoy the journey and realize that all things must end — and in this case, Jodie deserves to take quite a bow. She came on the show amidst so much pressure as the first female Doctor and she took on the role admirably and with such devotion.

Now, we prepare for the return of Tennant, and for the big debut of Gatwa down the road.

