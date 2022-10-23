Is London Brown leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Marvin?

Is London Brown leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan following the season 2 finale? Is there a chance Marvin could die? That’s absolutely something the episode wanted us to wonder about after the shootout close to the end.

What happened? Well, here’s a quick refresher: Sal Boselli decided he wanted revenge on Raq, Unique, and basically everyone who crossed him. That lead into one of the most extreme sequences of violence we’ve had in the history of the show. Multiple characters died including Worrell and Zisa, and we actually saw both Marvin and Raq get shot at one point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

With Raq, it’s pretty easy to assume that she is going to survive for a couple of different reasons. For one, we saw Unique show up and save her. Meanwhile, someone in the building did invite Marvin inside, and we tend to think that they’ll look after him. However, we can’t say that we’re 100% as solid here. There is still, after all, a lot of room that something could happen. We mostly just think Brown will be sticking around as Marvin since he’s such a good character and there are a lot of interesting stories left to tell. He’s recovered well from his issues with anger, to the point where Jukebox wants to move in with him again. Cutting his life short after that would be tragic.

Of course, we do think that there’s still a chance something terrible happens to the character down the road — most of these people are likely gone during the timeline of the main Power for a reason.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the finale event

What did you think about the events of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale?

Are you worried that Marvin is gone for good after this episode? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we 100% do not want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







