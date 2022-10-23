The Equalizer season 3 episode 5 return date at CBS: ‘Blowback’

After what airs tonight on CBS, it makes sense that you’d want to know The Equalizer season 3 episode 5 return date. With that in mind, we’re happy to lend a helping hand!

Of course, we should just start here by getting some of the bad news out of the way. After all, you are going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming next. There is no new installment next week, even though there are episodes of East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles coming. The same goes for the week after, which is when a special episode of FBI is going to air in the place of the Queen Latifah show.

So what in the world is going on here? Well, The Equalizer has a shorter episode order that NCIS: LA, and it could also have fewer episodes than East New York, which was recently picked up for a full season. Clearly, the network just wants to get some of these hiatus weeks out of the early for The Equalizer, and evidence right now points to the show coming back on Sunday, November 13 with a story titled “Blowback.” Unfortunately, we are still pretty far away from this date right now, so it’s clear that we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see what’s coming up next.

Don’t look at this long break as some sort of sign that the Latifah series is in any danger — CBS already gave The Equalizer a season 4 back in the spring. This is just the way that this show is doing business, and we tend to think that this is going to be the case for at least the rest of the year. Hopefully, when we get into next month some more details on episode 5 will surface; at this point, we absolutely welcome them!

