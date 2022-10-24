Dancing with the Stars 31 results: Will Heidi D’Amelio recover?

Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 results are right around the corner, and that of course means some big questions.

Last week, we were reminded further courtesy of Heidi D’Amelio that getting good scores does not translate into being safe week in and week out. We’ve admittedly been worried about her for a while; she doesn’t have the fan base on the level of her daughter Charli, or really the majority of the contestants left on the show. She’s a great dancer, so her big question now is how she can work to build greater connections with the audience, especially people who didn’t even know about her going into the show.

So who else could be in danger? We can’t rule out Trevor Donovan, given that he has been in some measure of danger before. Meaning, Vinny Guadagnino is probably the worst overall dancer left, even though he clearly does have a big audience thanks to a lot of Jersey Shore fans out there. Jessie James Decker is an interesting wild-card given that she did win the dance marathon but otherwise, her scores have been a little bit weaker than some other contestants. She does have the country-music voting block, though, which has shown to be a major force all season.

Given that Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey, and the aforementioned Charli are the three best dancers this season, we do think that Daniel Durant, Jordin Sparks, and Shangela will be in danger eventually. We just don’t think we’re at that point yet since they all have compelling stories and have fared well over the course of the season so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you most want to see on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode?

Who do you think will be eliminated? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







