Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: What’s ahead for Jimmy?

As we get closer to the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 on November 13, isn’t it going to be great to dive more into these characters? There are so many different stories worth diving into, and we hope there are big surprises for a few of them.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s put our focus on Jimmy — after all, this is a guy who may not even be at the Yellowstone for the full season. He wants to be with Emily, and there is a life he’s established for himself back at 6666 with her.

Speaking to TVLine, Jefferson White himself put the story in fairly frank terms:

“He chose Emily, and he chose this new life in Texas … I cross my fingers that it’s smooth sailing for him because it’s a beautiful thing. It’s the first time in his life he has a little bit of agency … There’s certainly more Jimmy in store. Whether it’s Montana or Texas, you’ll have to wait and find out.”

The big conflict for the show right now is pretty simple: They can’t just isolate Jimmy and Emily for the second straight season, can they? We could see Taylor Sheridan finding a way to keep them in Montana for at least a little while before sending them down south. We know that there is a 6666 spin-off supposedly in development, and it makes all the sense in the world that White and Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) would be two of the stars. After all, a show like this needs an obvious entry point — for the prequels in 1883 and 1923, they have it mostly in the form of the Dutton family. Even if they are different characters, this crew is the through-line with this entire franchise by and large.

