Succession season 4 premiere date: Could we waiting until April?

Succession season 4 is coming to HBO … eventually. The hard part right now is of course, getting through a long and frustrating wait.

Do we think the network would love it back on the air soon? Absolutely, and there are a few different reasons why. Take, first and foremost, the simple fact that this is one of their three most important shows right now alongside Euphoria and House of the Dragon. While there is of course a chance that The Last of Us gets on that level in the new year (consider the success of the video games), there’s never any guarantee. The Brian Cox show is a slam dunk, both in terms of viewership and all of the love that it’s received from awards shows over the years.

Now, we turn to trying to figure out again when the show is coming back, as some of the timeline for HBO is starting to become clear. The White Lotus will premiere next week (remember that House of the Dragon ends tonight) and following that, you are going to be seeing The Nevers presumably come back. (Note that this hasn’t been confirmed.) HBO did make it clear this past week that Perry Mason season 2 will launch in February. If all three of these aforementioned shows air on Sunday nights, that means that The Last of Us will probably be paired with either The Nevers or Perry Mason. After some of these shows wrap, the door becomes open for Succession.

Here’s the tricky thing: If season 4 doesn’t launch until after Perry Mason is done, we could be waiting until April. If there’s an opening on the schedule beforehand, we could see it in March. This is such a reminder that HBO’s schedule is going to be pretty busy moving forward, and that means we could be waiting for a while to see some of your favorites back.

When do you think we’re going to be seeing Succession season 4 arriving on HBO?

