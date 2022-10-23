The Walking Dead season 11 episode 22 (AMC+) promo: ‘Faith’

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 22 is coming next week to AMC+ — and yea, we are 100% inching towards the end now. There are only a few episodes left and in that span of time, we anticipate war on the Commonwealth like never before.

Remember that for many of the surviving characters at this point, Alexandria is the closest thing that they’ve ever had to a home. Now, the Commonwealth and Milton have more or less taken that over. It’s put them in a position where they are more determined than ever to fight back, and there are only a few things that they can try to do. First and foremost, though, they have to unify.

There is one message above all that stands out to us right now, and it comes courtesy of Ezekiel: “This world is broken, but we don’t have to be.” Pretty inspiring words, no? Unfortunately, it’s also not lost on us right now that Ezekiel is also one of the most likely characters to die at this point. Just remember that this is a guy who has already gone through a lot over the years, will put himself in harm’s way, and also (and this is important) doesn’t have some established role in some spin-off down the road. It’s 100% frustrating that this is the position we’re in; while it’s exciting to know that the franchise is over, it’s also spoiled itself when it comes to Negan, Maggie, Daryl, and Carol. (Yes, we know that Melissa McBride is no longer in the Daryl show for now, but we still don’t think they are killing her off.)

No matter who lives or dies, we really just hope the final episodes honor the entire show; there is a lot to live up to here.

