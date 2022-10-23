Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 video: Victoria, Johnny in trouble?

Tomorrow night is going to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 to ABC, but the drama ahead will ultimately expand into Monday and Tuesday’s episode.

What’s the reason for that? Well, as so many of you know at the moment, we’re right in the middle of Split Week, which seems to be designed for the sole purpose of creating drama and testing relationships. The men and women in established relationships are being tested, and this could lead to some big-time problems. Take, for example, what happens with Victoria and Johnny. In the preview below, it appears as though she’s telling him that she feels like she cheated, which then leads to him storming off. (Remember, these previews can be 100% misleading.)

The most important thing to remember here is that this situation is, in the end, pretty extreme. Victoria and Johnny probably only knew each other for days before they split up, and the whole purpose of this show is to explore relationships. We don’t think something during Split Week has to necessarily doom their relationship, as long as they can recommit to each other after the fact and really figure out what it is that they want.

Remember, of course, that this is also a really long season. We know that this could shock some people out there, but we are only at the halfway point in the season right now and there’s a lot of room still for things to get super-crazy down the road for other people. (For those wanting our take on it, this season is way too long. The fact that we’re having random segments on Ashley and Jared, plus also story-time with Wells, should be all the proof you need on that.

A lot can happen in only one week. Don't miss the reunions Monday and Tuesday on #BachelorInParadise. pic.twitter.com/t9cCMUa2oY — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 22, 2022

