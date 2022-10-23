The Rookie season 5 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Reckoning’ ahead

Following the big episode tonight on ABC, do you want to learn a little more about The Rookie season 5 episode 6 next week? There are a few things to talk about here, but let’s kick things off here with the title of “The Reckoning.” Doesn’t that sound intense?

Well, there is a case in this episode tied to some events from the past, and we tend to think that things are going to be pretty darn complicated for John and the rest of the officers. In general, complicated could be the name of the game here. Just check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“The Reckoning” – Officer John Nolan and a sleep-deprived Celina investigate a cash deposit linked to an old DEA case. Meanwhile, Wesley grows increasingly concerned about his deposition and is shocked when he realizes Elijah’s attorney is a familiar face from his past on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-14, L)

We know that there have been some stories this season that have focused a lot on high stakes and long-term important characters. Take, for example, what we saw with Rosalind Dyer. For the same of this episode, though, it’s clear that the show is going in a slightly different direction — you gotta mix things up a little, right?

For those of you wondering if there are some more crossovers coming, we should go ahead and mention that The Rookie: Feds was picked up recently for a full season. That means something more could be coming, even if it’s not 100% confirmed as of this very moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 6 next week?

Is there anything you are most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some more updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







