Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale: Zisa, Worrell dead?

Tonight, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale aired on Starz, and it goes without saying that some big stuff happened. Take, for example, major characters being killed off.

The thing that we are the most shocked about, at least for now, is that Detective Shannon Burke somehow is still breathing. This is someone we were 100% sure was going to die and she still might, given that she’s dug up so much stuff on her own partner in Malcolm Howard. We tend to think that at some point, we’re going to see her taken out … it’s mostly just a matter of when. For now, though, Howard has convinced his son that there’s nothing really she can do; that’s why she’s desperately questioning Kanan in the first place.

Now, let’s get to the people who did die, starting with a key guy this season in Worrell, plus also aspiring singer / Lou Lou love interest Zisa. Both were gunned down as a result of things falling apart with Sal Boselli, and it’s now even clearer that there are some bigger guns at play. The finale introduced us to Tony Danza’s character of Stefano, who is really the Big Boss in the Big Apple, who apparently operates around a bunch of aquariums. Sal made it clear to him that there was going to be noise in the city, but he didn’t want much to do with it.

We certainly do think that moving forward, we’re going to be seeing Raq continue to fight against the Boselli family, but we also know that Danza is going to be recurring in season 3. In some shape or form, you’re going to be seeing the mob play a big role moving forward.

Now, let’s pour one out for Zisa and Worrell, two familiar characters gone in a short period of time.

