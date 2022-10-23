Outlander season 7 premiere date: The state of things at Starz

We know that an Outlander season 7 premiere date could be announced at some point in the coming months. It’s just a matter of when.

So, for the sake of this article, we do think there’s a lot to discuss about what Starz’s current priorities are, and what the next few months look like. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is wrapping up this weekend, and we know that Step Up, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Serpent Queen are all a part of the lineup in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, BMF is poised to premiere in January, and we know that both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force are on the horizon. The same here goes for Hightown and Heels, two much-loved shows that are both done filming.

We know that with Outlander, things are a little bit hazy. The first half of season 7 is done filming so if Starz is really intending to split the show up into halves, they have an opportunity to do that in the relatively near future. Despite the crowded schedule, we do think that new episodes will come on in the spring. It may just not be as early in the year as we got season 6. If it was, there probably would’ve been more of an effort to promote the show at New York Comic-Con; while some cast members still showed up, it was not an appearance put on by Starz. (That’s really what we’re talking about here.)

Our hope at this point is that either at the end of this year or in early 2023, some more official announcements will start coming out. It’d be great if it is sooner, but the network has no incentive to rush. Remember that in addition to season 7, there’s also the prequel Blood of My Blood currently in development. There is no season 8 confirmed at the network, but there’s a chance.

