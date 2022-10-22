Magnum PI season 5 filming: A recent arrival; where things stand

Where do things stand at present when it comes to Magnum PI season 5? Let’s just say that if you are eager for an update, we’re thrilled to lend a helping hand here!

For those of you out there who are unaware, production officially began on the recently-acquired NBC show a little over a month ago. Within that time, multiple episodes have been shot. The cast and crew are not a good chunk of the way through season 5; they aren’t seeing the finish line just yet, but there is steady progress being made. (Remember that filming is actually going until March, so there is a good chance season 5 and season 6 are being shot back to back.)

Within the amount of episodes that have already been filmed, we know there are a number of guest stars who have turned up — think Bobby Lee as Jin or Betsy Phillips as Suzy! We’ve already reported that you will be seeing more Cade and also Mahina, the potential TC love interest we saw last season.

Now, we can confirm that the actress who plays Mahina in Emily Alabi is back in Hawaii! Just take a look at the post below via her Instagram Stories. That’s a pretty clear indicator that you will see her character back somewhere in the middle chunk of season 5. Odds are, there are going to be some other notable names after the fact! While there are going to be some newcomers this season (we’ve already heard about a new detective), we do think there will be a real attempt here to mix them in with some characters we already know and love. This show has so many things that make it appealing: Great characters, familiar themes, beautiful sighs, and of course the mixture of genres. We expect to see them all on full display moving forward.

