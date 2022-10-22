Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: February start confirmed!

While we may not have an official premiere date for Perry Mason season 2 as of yet, there is at least something more we can share today: An approximation!

In a post on Twitter below, the folks at HBO confirmed that the Matthew Rhys series, a reboot of the classic gumshoe series from decades’ past, is going to be premiering at some point in February. (Don’t read into the network only mentioning HBO Max in the tweet — they do that with all of their shows, including House of the Dragon.)

So what is our big takeaway from this? We tend to think it’s rather simple: The network is going to utilize one of their other big hits in order to push Perry Mason to the next level. Based on most of the early hype that we’ve seen, The Last of Us is going to premiere in early 2023, and we tend to think that a January or February start makes sense. The video-game adaptation could lead directly into Perry Mason! The only way this wouldn’t happen is if the detective drama is moved to Monday nights, but the network has not said anything that suggests this will happen. We know that they are invested significantly into making this an even bigger success. It is atmospheric, mysterious, and it breathes new life into an established brand.

Of course, we do know that there are going to be some changes with this season. Pending some last-minute surprise, don’t expect Tatiana Maslany to return for this batch of episodes — after all, she is a little busy hulking out over at Marvel. There will be new storylines this season, and this will allow for the title character to interact with all sorts of interesting people. Let’s hope for some surprising twists, but also a way to get know Mason a little bit better than ever before.

