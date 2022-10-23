Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? It goes without saying, but the hype for season 5 is next level. Just think for a moment about what has been promoted so far! We know that the latest batch of new episodes is going to feature John Dutton as Governor, where he will do everything that he can to preserve his ranch. Meanwhile, Beth will run into some unwelcome surprises from his past, and something could end up drawing Kayce back around the Yellowstone after some time away.

The premise for the new season is well worth being excited about — even if, unfortunately, we’re still a little ways away from seeing it.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other Yellowstone video updates? SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now!

For those who are not aware at the moment, the premiere for the Kevin Costner series is Sunday, November 13 — there may not be a new episode tonight, but we’re not that far away in the end! We imagine that the next few weeks are going to be full of teases, big reveals, and all sorts of other awesome stuff to get you prepared.

There are a couple of cool things to point out right now. First and foremost, the new season is 14 episodes, and it will be split up into two separate halves. The first portion should wrap up before Christmas, and that’s possible in part because we’re going to get a two-episode premiere to kick things off. We imagine that the new prequel series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will help fill the void, and that is something else to prepare for as we endure the rest of the hiatus.

Both in terms of episode count and the scale of the story, we tend to think that season 5 is going to be the biggest chapter in the history of this show. We just hope that it presents new challenges, and also finds a way for the Duttons to persevere on the Ranch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







