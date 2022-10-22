The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: The need for a big push

At the time of this writing, we remain as eager as ever to get The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date on Disney+. Also, we hope that the show lives up to the extreme hype that absolutely exists out there.

At the moment, we do think the streaming service is in an interesting place with some of its Star Wars universe shows. They’ve seen that many of them are well-received by critics, and we’d argue that some past seasons of The Mandalorian are as good as anything we’ve seen from the franchise in decades. However, they’ve also seen with Andor that being a part of this world does not make you a runaway smash. While we wouldn’t say that the performance of the Diego Luna series has been massively disappointing, it’s shown itself more to be for diehard fans than casual viewers. It’s not dominating the zeitgeist in a way that is remotely close to the Pedro Pascal series.

Because of how Andor has performed, we do think that the folks over at Disney are going to lean even harder into The Mandalorian season 3 than perhaps they would have already. That includes, of course, a wide array of trailers and previews. We wouldn’t be shocked if a premiere date is announced in some post-credits trailer after the Andor season 1 finale, and we could also see it marketed in some of Disney’s holiday releases — or even during some ABC specials over the months of November or December.

While we have seen a trailer for season 3 already, for whatever reason Disney+ has not released a specific date beyond just February. We’re willing to wager that this is going to change at some point in the next month and a half.

