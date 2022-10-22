Stargirl season 3 episode 8 video: The Mister Bones showdown

There are a number of things to be excited about entering Stargirl season 3 episode 8 on The CW, but it feels clear where we will start.

Can we start with getting more of Mister Bones? We know that season 3 took a good bit of time before diving into this character, but we understand some of that — Geoff Johns and the writers tend to think pretty far ahead here. Also, there’s an effort to establish everything around him, as well. Did we mention how huge a fan we are of Keith David? He’s one of those actors that you’re all-in on seeing no matter what the project is. (Some of our favorite Keith David projects include Community, Greenleaf, Enlisted, and of course him voicing Captain Anderson in the Mass Effect trilogy.)

The confrontation between Mister Bones and Courtney could define at least part of “Infinity Inc. Part Two,” but of course there is so much to this story beyond that. Prepare for more of the Shadowlands, alongside understanding more of how Pat and others face some of their fears. While we’ve seen alternate universes and the like across the Arrowverse and plenty of other CW shows, this one has such a specific purpose and function — and it’s also the sort of place that can drive people mad from the inside out.

Given that episode 8 is the conclusion of a two-part story heavily inspired by some specific comics, we’re expecting it to be one of the most epic installments of the entire season. Who is to say just where the story is going to go on the other side? We’re excited to find out, though at the same time we remain very much nervous as to the consequences.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 episode 8 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







