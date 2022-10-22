1923 premiere date: What’s ahead for Yellowstone prequel?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be coming to Paramount Network on November 13. With that in mind, what’s happening with 1923? We cannot help but wonder about that now for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, we should remind you that the prequel project starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is currently in production. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard in the past that a December premiere date is feasible for Paramount+. However, since that was first floated, almost no further news has come out on the subject. Of course, we’d love to see the series hit the streaming service at that time, especially since it would give Yellowstone viewers something to enjoy during the midseason hiatus. (Remember, the 14-episode season 5 is going to be split up into two separate parts.)

For those wondering, the rest of the cast for 1923 includes former James Bond Timothy Dalton, plus also Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

So why is there no premiere date yet? Paramount+ may want to ensure that they lock something in first before they reveal it publicly. Also, there are plenty of golden opportunities for more information to come out with this show. They know, first and foremost, that they have the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 down the road, and that is probably what they will mostly use for marketing here. After all, let’s face it: What more does the network / streaming service really need to do? Yellowstone is the biggest TV show on cable, and we know that 1883 set all sorts of records when it premiered last year. Given that 1923 has the stars that it does, we 100% think it will do something similar.

