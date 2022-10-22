The Orville season 4 renewal hopes: A Hulu, Disney+ idea

We’ve said this before, but we absolutely think that it’s worth repeating: The Orville: New Horizons is among the best TV of 2022. Think in terms of the writing, the stunning visual effects, and the performances from top to bottom. This is science fiction at its best, where there is an acute understanding that the characters are what drives the story no matter the setting or the stakes.

At this point, more than two months have passed since the end of New Horizons a.k.a. season 3; yet, there is still no word on season 4. This should not come as a shock, as we were told from the start that the negotiation process for a renewal would be challenging and drawn-out. This show does come with a hefty price tag, and it would also require signing much of the cast to new deals. So long as Seth MacFarlane and company are eager to do more (and it does seem as though they are), we’ll keep crossing our fingers.

The one question we do find ourselves wondering within this waiting is actually rather simple: Would parent company Disney consider something different for a potential season 4? While New Horizons was billed at the start as a Hulu exclusive, it eventually migrated over to Disney+ as a way to discover more viewers after the fact. We do think this has helped the series tremendously, and we do tend to wonder if there’d be a consideration to airing it on both platforms at the same time. There have to be some discussions about this, right?

As for whether or not it happens, that’s where we are a little unsure. We do think that entering a possible season 4, there would be considerations to bring it to Disney+ eventually. However, Disney still wants viewers on Hulu and allowing those subscribers to get it first is a way to for that streaming service to stand out from the crowd. We think of it almost as a timed exclusive video game, one where Playstation gets a new release for a few months before it lands on Xbox. If you’re willing to wait you’ll eventually have it, but a certain group of fans could have it first.

When the dust settles, though, of course what we want first and foremost is for season 4 to get renewed; the exact streaming arrangement can be figured out later. We’ve got nothing but gratitude for three seasons, but we can’t help but be a little bit selfish here! It’s impossible not to be when you are thinking of something of this particular quality.

