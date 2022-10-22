Halo season 2 premiere date: How long are we waiting?

For everyone out there ready to get a Halo season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+, let’s just say we really wish there was one! The video-game adaptation wrapped up season 1 a good while ago, and we know that production for the latest batch of episodes kicked off in Iceland.

Now, let’s get to the next big question: Just how long are we really going to be waiting for more news? Sure, we’ve heard a few exciting things already, including that The Originals alum Joseph Morgan has a key role to play. Yet, we can’t help but wonder about some additional stuff, as well, about the overall schedule.

One thing that feels reasonably fair to say (at least for now) is that we’re not going to be getting the show back within the first half of 2023. As fun of an idea it is to think about that, it just doesn’t feel realistically possible. Instead, we tend to think the second half of next year is the earliest that the show could be beck; heck, it could even be early 2024!

At the moment, we tend to think that the #1 thing holding the Halo series back is the lengthy amount of time it takes to create all of the effects after filming. This will be the biggest hold-up between the start of production and the series actually making it on the air. Rather than push to have the show out ASAP, our actual hope is that there is a rush push here to prioritize quality. The biggest issue, after all, with season 1 was that it not only drifted too far from the source material, but also that it lacked at times the legitimate soul of the games. It didn’t feel like there was enough passion there, and we hope that changes moving forward.

The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now. pic.twitter.com/XpdHevVbY3 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) September 14, 2022

