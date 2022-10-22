Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The opportunities for hype

If you are excited for Euphoria season 3, consider yourself one of millions already hunting for news. The critically-acclaimed HBO series is coming back at some point, and it is mostly a matter of when. It’s also a matter of how the network wants to promote it whenever they do decide to bring it back.

We’ve noted this a few times in the past, but here’s either a refresher or a revelation for those unaware: Season 3 of the Zendaya-led series will not start production until next year, at least based on much of the scuttlebutt that’s out there. Many of the cast members are currently working on other things, but all of that will eventually change. We tend to think that early 2024 is the window that makes the most sense, given that HBO has yet to even mention a possibility that season 3 could air next year.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do think there are at least some opportunities in the coming months for the network to either hype Euphoria, tease something, or remind viewers that the show is worth catching up on. This weekend, for example, is the House of the Dragon finale, and while there may not be anything to tease, you could at least mention the series in a pre-show montage of your other programming. Meanwhile, early next year you will have The Last of Us, and we tend to think that Succession is coming up after that. True Detective could also be back before season 3 and by the time we get to that, there may be some actual footage to show.

What we’re trying to spell out here is that 2023 could be a great year for HBO and even though season 3 may not be ready, we really hope the network seizes the opportunity to get more people on board.

What are you most hoping for when it comes to an eventual Euphoria season 3 premiere date at HBO?

