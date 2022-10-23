Bloodlands season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Is there going to be a Bloodlands season 3 renewal over at BBC One? After tonight’s season 2 finale, you could be curious.

We should start off here, of course, by stating what we know: Nothing is altogether official on this subject, at least for the time being. Yet, we more than expect to hear a little bit of something more in the months to come. The enthusiasm for more of the series is going to be there, thanks to its gritty storytelling and its cast. We also think that the second season proves that this show isn’t just some one-and-done experiment. We think the commercial success is also there in order to bring it back.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, here is your reminder that nothing is still guaranteed with Bloodlands, mostly because nothing is rarely guaranteed with a BBC show of this nature. The priority tends to be placed mostly on the story rather than ordering another season solely for the sake of doing so. If there’s another idea, the network could bring it back. Otherwise, they are content to just let things be. There are a ton of brilliant series out there that just fall by the wayside because there’s no inherent or immediate reason to continue them.

Now, provided that another season is ordered, we tend to think we could see it somewhere between late 2023 or early 2024. We don’t think the BBC will be altogether eager to rush anything along here, nor do we think that they will force any particular episode count. Season 2 was longer than season 1, but that’s no guarantee that a third season would keep the six-episode format that we got this time around.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some more great stuff in the near future.

