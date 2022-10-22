The Resident season 6 episode 7: Malcolm-Jamal Warner directs!

There are a couple of things to say about The Resident season 6 episode 7 in advance, but we’ll start with this: You will have to wait a while to see it. Tuesday’s episode serves as the epic wedding for Kit and Bell as well as the 100th installment of the series; after that, you will be waiting until Tuesday, November 8 to see what’s next. What’s the reason for that? Blame the World Series, which tends to mess things up this time of year.

Anyway, there are a couple of things that are worth noting about this episode, titled “The Chimera.” First, it’s a story that will take Conrad and AJ outside of the hospital in order to examine an inmate. This could be a chance for the show to offer some commentary about the death penalty and the prison system in general. Also, it’s directed by Malcolm-Jamal Warner! This is a guy who’s been directing for decades and yet, he hasn’t done that on this show yet. Maybe it was all about waiting for the right opportunity, and this could very well be it.

To get a few more details now all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him. Meanwhile, Devon sees a traveling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American healthcare, and Kit and Bell meet with the Georgia Governor in the all-new “The Chimera” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-604) (TV-14 D,L,V)

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we’ll learn a little more about (of course) the future of Chastain, especially with Kit and Bell meeting with the Governor. We’re seeing already this season that the intersection of medicine and politics is something the writers are keen to examine.

