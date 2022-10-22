Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Right time for a reveal?

We’re currently waiting to get more news on a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date, and it goes without saying that this process is frustrating. We’d love nothing more than to get more info right now on when the show is coming up next. Unfortunately, the folks at Amazon are keeping us waiting — even though production wrapped on the latest batch of episodes a rather long time ago.

Is there at least a chance we could get something more on the series in the near future? There’s at least an argument to be made that the time is now to start promoting it. Why? There are a few different reasons.

For starters, Prime Video has a little more promotional room when you consider the programming that just wrapped up — The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It goes without saying, but this show did monopolize a lot of their time and energy for a pretty long stretch. While they have some other programming on at this point, none of it should 100% inhibit them from starting to push their upcoming releases. Fans of The Wheel of Time likely feel at least some frustration with not knowing a lot of what’s coming. However, at least with them they can take comfort in knowing there are some teases out there. For Carnival Row, there is nothing.

Unless Amazon is planning some unprompted/surprise drop of episodes, it feels like you can rule out the Orlando Bloom drama coming out this year. 2023 may be a more realistic timeline, and we’re hoping that it will surface in the first six months. Remember here that it has been years since the first season premiered. The last time we saw this show, nobody knew anything about lockdowns or a global health crisis! We bring that up because this is at least one reason for the long delay … but definitely not the only one.

