Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3: Where is the Erin – DA story?

Entering Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3, there was really one thing we wanted to see above all else: Long-term advancement. In particular, we were crossing our fingers and hoping for something when it came to Erin Reagan’s run for District Attorney.

We of course recognize fully that this show is a procedural and because of that, there are certain limitations that are put upon it. However, we of course still want a chance to see updates to an ongoing story like this! It’s one of the biggest arcs that we’ve ever had and yet, the show still didn’t give us much tonight. Why is that? We suppose that a lot of it is due to these episodes airing randomly in syndication, and this story wouldn’t work as well in a vacuum. Nonetheless, it is still a little bit of a bummer since there are a lot of fun stories that are being left out so that the producers can stick to a formula.

There were at least a few interesting storylines that we got to see within “Ghosted,” including a chance to see Jamie settle in to his new role — which, for now, we like. It opens up more collaboration with Erin, and also gets to present a different side to policework.

Meanwhile, Baez and Danny teamed up to help their friend Maggie after she was hospitalized; this was a chance for Maggie to regain some of her “gift” as a psychic after temporarily losing it. Also, we actually got to see a little bit of Baez as a mom! This was something we appreciated seeing on-screen, as opposed to just hearing about it in some lines of dialogue.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to Blue Bloods right away, including a look at episode 4

What did you think about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 from start to finish?

Let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, stay at the site for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







