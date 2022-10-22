Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: The best launch strategy!

It is not a secret to anyone out there that we want a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date at NBC, and we want it as soon as possible. After all, there’s a good chance that the cast and crew don’t even know everything yet! Networks can be somewhat secretive about plans, mostly because things can change at the last minute and very often do.

For the sake of this article, though, we’re happy to at least dive in further as to how the aforementioned network can launch their newly-acquired show, including a time period that makes a whole lot of sense.

First and foremost, let’s begin by reminding you that typically, broadcast networks announce their midseason schedule in mid-November. That is when we personally think we’ll learn the Magnum PI premiere date. That is not guaranteed, but it’s something to keep in mind. It’s especially important for NBC to do this versus other networks, and largely for one simple reason: Thanksgiving.

Why does that matter? Well, it’s because this network has a fantastic slate on Turkey Day that they could use to really push the show’s new season. It starts with the Macy’s Parade before going into the National Dog Show and then NFL football at the end of the evening. (This will be a big game this year with the Vikings playing the Patriots — two huge television markets.) We’ve seen NBC use some of these events in the past to heavily promote midseason shows; heck, we’ve seen cast members for upcoming series make guest appearances during the Parade! That may be hard since Hawaii and New York are on different sides of the country, but there is a way to get a lot of promo in here.

When the dust settles, the biggest thing that we’re hoping for is that NBC does go through with announcing a premiere date in mid-November, regardless of if Magnum PI comes back in January or March. (There are still a LOT of possibilities out there.) It benefits them to use their holiday shows (including Christmas in Rockefeller Center) in order to get people excited — especially those who aren’t aware that the show was un-canceled or now airing on NBC. Remember, the majority of the audience is a little more casual, and doesn’t read up on some of their favorite shows online.

