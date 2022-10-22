Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: In the next year…

Obviously, the enthusiasm around a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date is going to be next-level. It almost has to be! This is one of the most popular shows of this era and beyond that, it is entering its final run of episodes.

We don’t have to tell you this, but the return of this show is going to be an event like no other. It’s just a matter of when we are actually going to see it come back.

So is there any hope at all that we could get news on a premiere date in the next twelve months? It’s more or less impossible that the show itself will be on Netflix within that timespan. While the writers are working on episodes, production has not started yet and more than likely, they won’t for at least another few months. This show then takes a long time to film and then after that, there’s the post-production window where everyone works to ensure that the episodes are properly edited and 100% ready to go for the streaming service.

We do think that a premiere date reveal is possible but if we get it, we’re pretty confident that it’s going to come in the fall. Think in terms of Netflix’s Tudum event or New York Comic-Con — if there is a date announced on either of these occasions, there’s still a chance that we’ll get more of an approximation than an actual day. It feels even overly optimistic to think that Stranger Things would be back in early 2024. We are probably looking at a spring or summer start at best, and some of that could be tied to whatever is going on with some other programming. After all, we also think Squid Game will be coming back that same year.

