Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Our hopes before 2023

We know already that Yellowjackets season 2 is going to premiere at some point in 2023 — let’s get that out of the way first. The show is still in production! The cast and crew will not be done until February, and there is almost no way the show comes back until after the cameras are done rolling. There needs to be enough turnaround for the editors and post-production team on those final episodes!

So even though there may not be any new episodes airing this year, does that mean the next few months have to be barren? We wouldn’t say that at all! After all, we personally think there are a handful of things to look forward to here at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

If there’s one thing that we do imagine Showtime will do over the next few months, it is find a way to ensure that there are some more hints and teases out there for what lies ahead. The next thirty days may unfortunately be a little barren, but that most likely changes once we hit late November / early December. That is when we could start to see a promotional campaign getting in full swing, especially when you think a little bit about some potential big launching pads for it including the second season of Your Honor. Also, a lot of network shows will be going off the air for a little while in December, and that means premium cable channels and streaming services get a little more attention.

We think the best-case scenario for Yellowjackets is to hit the ground running in December, announcing a premiere date (most likely late winter / early spring) and then some small teasers to go with it. A full trailer, however, will most likely be saved until early next year, when it’s a little closer to the date.

Related – Be sure to check out even more news all about Yellowjackets and what the future will hold

What are you most excited to score when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 over the rest of the year?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







