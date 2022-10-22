The Boys season 4 premiere date: One theory confirmed?

We know that The Boys season 4 is a long ways away from surfacing on Amazon Prime. With that, we’ll take scoop whenever we can get it. Sometimes, that includes hints as to when the show could be back; at other points, it means getting confirmation on longtime speculation.

Remember back to the end of season 3, where we saw the death of Black Noir at the hands of Homelander. Despite some of the awful things that Noir has done over the years, Irving was still a person underneath that mask and there was a capacity for him to do good. Those animated characters brought out some of the innocence that was within and the trauma he endured.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

There is no reviving Irving, but some recent set photos for season 4 show that Black Noir will very-much be back. (Note: We do not post unauthorized set images on this site.) Since the public never saw Noir die at the end of season 3, it is relatively easy for Vought to bring a new person in and place them in the same costume. This is something that showrunner Eric Kripke hinted at in some post-finale interviews and now, that’s coming to fruition. It also means that there will be less “new additions” to the Seven insofar as the public knows it. We’ve already seen confirmation that new characters Firecracker and Sage will be a part of the superhero organization, and we’re beyond curious to see their personalities. There isn’t that much from the comics to really go on here!

As for when the show will be back…

It’s already clear you will be waiting for a while. The earliest we envision seeing season 4 is late 2023, but it could be winter or spring 2024. Remember, we at least have the spin-off Gen V to tide us over during the wait.

Related – Check out more news on The Boys, including more discussion on the future

What do you want to see from Black Noir 2.0 on The Boys season 4?

Give us your thoughts and theories on this “new” character below! Once you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







