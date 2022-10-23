SEAL Team season 6 episode 7 preview: Future of Clay Spenser

After the emotional, milestone hour this weekend, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder about SEAL Team season 6 episode 7. There is, after all, SO much to prepare for the rest of the way!

So where should we begin? We suppose by noting that Clay Spenser should be in a slightly better place. We’re not sure that Jason or anyone else in Bravo has instilled a specific purpose in the character moving forward, but we do think that he’s got a slightly better sense of peace in his heart than before. That matters. We can’t speak to Max Thieriot’s future on the show after season 6, especially with his other show Fire Country being picked up for a full season. We do still think there are more stories to tell with him over the next several episodes.

As for what else is coming for Jason Hayes and Bravo, we tend to think the story we’ve seen with Syria as of late is far from over. With there being four more episodes this season, that means we’ve got enough time to see the ten out on a new mission, somewhere far from home that could test them greatly. For David Boreanaz’s character, we hope that this is a chance to really separate himself from some of the main of his past. We tend to think that he takes way too many burdens on himself and if he can find a way to release some, this may be the perfect venue to do just that.

That is, of course, provided that he is able to keep some of his other problems at bay. Remember that the traumatic brain injury has been a huge part of his overall arc, and we imagine that it will stay there through at least the remainder of the season.

