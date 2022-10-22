SEAL Team season 6 spoilers: David Boreanaz on 100th episode

In just under 24 hours the 100th episode of SEAL Team is going to be available over on Paramount+, and it’s hard to even explain our excitement!

First and foremost, we should start off here by simply noting how rare a feat it is for a show to get to this point in the modern era of TV. It’s incredible! It’s especially notable when you consider all of the challenges and roadblocks that this show faced, which of course include moving from CBS to Paramount+. It’s also found a way to tell stories that are as unique to the military world as possible, and it’s never exploited the subject matter along the way. Instead, it’s managed to present heartfelt tales of what it’s like to be a SEAL, both on deployment and on the homefront.

So what can you expect to see in this huge milestone? Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview star / executive producer David Boreanaz does his best to outline much of it. There is going to be a lot of struggle, but within all of that, you can at least expect some hope:

“It’s character-driven, so I can’t give too much of what Jason Hayes is gonna go through, but he’s been through a lot of pain, and he’ll find some light here … I will say that the universe will be very tricky for him. It’ll be very tricky for this character and we’ll see how he accepts that and how he goes forward with it.”

Personally, we tend to think that Clay is going to have a huge role to play in this story; he walked out on Stella last week, and we’re hoping that it is his brothers at Bravo that can help him rediscover the light once more.

