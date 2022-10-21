Westworld season 5 renewal talks ongoing, show EP confirms

It’s been months now since the conclusion of season 4, so what’s going on when it comes to a Westworld season 5 at HBO?

We’ve said this a number of times over, but we think that longtime fans deserve the long-awaited conclusion to the Jonathan Nolan – Lisa Joy series. Season 4 ended with Dolores/Christina getting a chance to effectively end the cycle and prove there is a test that can work involving humans and hosts; while there may have been a certain element of closure with that finale, we don’t quite think that it’s enough.

For now, the creative team absolutely feels the same. In a new interview with Variety promoting their new series The Peripheral, here is some of what executive producer Nolan had to say:

We had always conceived of a fifth and final season. We’re still in conversations with the network.

So what is the hang-up here?

A lot of it may come down to cost. If there is one thing that we’ve seen from Warner Bros. Discovery since the big corporate shake-up, it’s that they have no problem cutting programming they deem to expensive. They’ve also been fairly merciless when it comes to how they go about some of it. (Just look bat Batgirl, or some animated shows that were taken off of HBO Max altogether.) While HBO the network may be somewhat separate from HBO Max the service, they have the same bosses at the top.

We still wouldn’t shocked if we eventually get a shortened season 5 that still gives us enough time to finish this story. There’s no denying that Westworld is expensive, and that’s a roadblock that almost any network or streaming service could come up against. We just hope that when the dust settles here, fans get exactly what they deserve here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Westworld, including more insight on the future

Are you still hoping for a Westworld season 5 renewal over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other news on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







