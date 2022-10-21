The Peripheral season 1 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big premiere today, are you curious to learn more about The Peripheral season 1 episode 2, including when it could air?

Well, let’s start things off here by addressing the later question: The next chapter in this science fiction story will come next week. Following the conclusion of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it is clear that the folks at Amazon Prime want another big weekly series. For this one, they are taking their time. They may recognize that there is value in keeping a discussion going in the long-term. They also have producers behind the scenes in Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy who are known for thought-provoking stories within this genre.

Now, let’s go ahead and share a little more about what lies ahead — be sure to check out the full The Peripheral season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Mercenaries raid the family home. Seeking answers, Flynne returns to the headset and learns it is not a game, but a time machine that goes 70 years into the future. Flynne makes a deal with Wilf and Lev and agrees to help find Aelita.

Of course, the challenge for a show like The Peripheral is trying to pay off certain stories while also maintaining some mystery. Also, making sure things don’t get too confusing for the more casual viewers. This is something that Westworld, another show from Nolan and Joy, has been criticized for here and there in its run. There are a lot of different things at play with this Amazon series and while fans of the source material may have an advantage, who is to say that they will understand every single part of the story, either? There could be some elements to this show that shock everyone under the sun.

