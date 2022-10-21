American Horror Story: NYC episode 3: Preserving the mystery

We know that you’re going to be seeing American Horror Story: NYC episode 3 arrive on FX next week, and episode 4, for that matter.

With that being said, we’re also seeing so far the network continue a fairly bizarre tradition for these episodes: One that involves saying almost nothing in advance in terms of what lies ahead. There was no official trailer prior to the first two episodes airing and even after the fact, we’ve heard very little from Ryan Murphy or the show’s cast.

What is going on here? Well, FX seems to be holding firm to a unique strategy of “let the work do the talking,” even though we personally would like to hear from a few people on-screen at some point. There’s clearly enough confidence in the work that they think the show will sell itself largely on its own, and there is a reasonable chance that this will work. We’ve already seen a mostly-positive reception to the first two episodes and for good reason: The story feels somewhat grounded and yet, at the same time, shrouded with mystery. The characters are well-developed, and we have a feeling that things are going to be more twisted and dark from here on out.

Oh, we’re incredibly invested in what lies ahead for Gino and Patrick. If something happens to these two, we tend to think that there will be protests in the streets. We’re so invested in these two already! We’re hoping with every fabric of our being they find a way to survive, and that they don’t die at the hands of Big Daddy or anything / anyone else.

Do you think that we need this much secrecy moving into American Horror Story: NYC episode 3?

