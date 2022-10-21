SWAT season 6 episode 4 preview: A look towards ‘Maniak’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about SWAT season 6 episode 4 on CBS? Is the Shemar Moore series back next week?

Without further ado, let’s start off here by sharing the good news: You will see another installment in just seven days! The title here is “Maniak,” and of course we’re hoping for some pretty outstanding stuff here from start to finish. (As for why this is “Maniak” with a K instead of a C, we hope to get more on that soon.)

Here’s where things get a little bit frustrating: At the time of this writing, there is no synopsis for what lies ahead so clearly, CBS intends to keep us waiting. For whatever reason, this is a somewhat-bizarre phenomenon we’ve seen from them this season, as they’ve shown a proclivity to keep people waiting for more information as opposed to sharing a lot in advance.

We do think that if you have seen SWAT with regularity over the years, you know a few things already in terms of what to expect. At the center of this episode will of course be an action-packed case for Hondo and the rest of the team, but of course, we also anticipate that there’s going to be some emotional stuff away from the job as well.

We should point out here that per the most-recent info we’ve seen, the first hiatus for season 6 could come on November 11. It looks as though you’ll have an installment on the 4th of next month, and then also one on the 18th. We personally believe it will also be off on the 25th with it being Black Friday, but nothing has been altogether confirmed at the moment.

