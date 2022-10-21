Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Is filming still underway?

It’s been well over six months now since the premiere of Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix. With that in mind, it makes sense for questions to start come out in regards to season 3. Take, for example, what’s going on with filming, and whether or not some premiere-date news could surface in the near future.

So what is the best place to start things off at the moment? It makes a certain degree of sense to note early here that the show is still actively in production, meaning that it won’t be coming back anytime soon. It’s not going to start streaming this year, and we don’t tend to expect it in the winter either. While the cast and crew are months into working on new episodes now, there is a long post-production process that comes with a show like this. It’s not as easy as just wrapping up filming and then turning around a full season in a few weeks. Also, every episode has to be ready at once to fit the Netflix binge-watching window. That is another important thing to consider here.

We’ve said this in the past, but we still think the absolute earliest we could see season 3 arrive is late spring, and it could be later than that given that Netflix may want to put some separation between this show and the upcoming Queen Charlotte. In doing that, the streaming service can retain viewers a little bit longer, and also have a slightly shorter hiatus between season 3 and season 4 (which has already been ordered).

Our hope is that when season 3 wraps up filming, we can at least get some sort of formal announcement on that. Netflix may not be obligated to release anything, but we do think it is something that they could consider.

