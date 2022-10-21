Doctor Who spoilers: Star teases ‘The Power of the Doctor’ ending

This weekend we are going to see Doctor Who air an extremely important, feature-length special on BBC One and BBC America. “The Power of the Doctor” is not only meant to commemorate 100 years of the BBC, but it also serves as a goodbye to Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. We tend to imagine that the future of many other companions over the years is also quite hazy, and that includes Mandip Gill as Yaz.

While we’ve seen Whittaker’s Thirteen have other notable faces around her, Yaz is the one who has seen the whole journey through. The two characters developed a strong bond and as of late, that has turned into romantic feelings on Yaz’s part. How those are reconciled or addressed within “The Power of the Doctor” remains to be seen, but we do think one of the goals for showrunner Chris Chibnall at this point has to be paying off a number of the fantastic stories that have been set up over time here.

Speaking in a new interview on the subject of the ending to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Gill had to say about the story from start to finish:

“It’s not on a downer, it’s not negative … There is a beautiful conclusion. I feel like, the whole story, you get left wanting more, but it’s not anticlimactic, and it’s not a downer, it’s full.”

We do think this is a message quite similar to what we saw leading up to Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s regenerations, as well. We think writers want you to miss the departing Doctor, but also feel as though they told a worthy story. This is a natural part of the show’s life cycle and from the moment a new actor takes on the role, you have to prepare to say goodbye. The only thing you can hope is that the stories along the way are entertaining, endearing, and different from anything you saw before. We do tend to think that Jodie accomplished that and then some during her run.

