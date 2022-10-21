Squid Game season 2 premiere date: In one year’s time…

The future for Squid Game season 2 is highly ambitious; we don’t think there is any denying that. The question at the moment is simply when the series is going to be back on the air.

Do we want to get new episodes in the new year? Absolutely we do, but there isn’t a lot of evidence out there that this is happening — or even that this is possible. Filming is currently not set to begin until we get around to next year, and there also isn’t a lot of news out there right now as to who is going to be a part of the cast (Lee Jung-jae will obviously return as the lead).

Based on most of the reporting that we’ve seen as of late, the biggest thing that we’re hoping to have in one year’s time is some sort of formal season 2 premiere date — and if not that, some sort of approximate window. We think this show will at the very least premiere before the final season of Stranger Things, but that’s mostly because of all the special effects required in the latter show. Both are going to take a long time to make and have some super-high expectations. We think a late winter/spring premiere date for Squid Game makes at least some sense on paper.

So what is Netflix going to do to tide you over in the next twelve months? They have some other ambitious shows coming including The Witcher, a prequel to The Witcher in Blood Origin, multiple shows within the Bridgerton universe, and also another season of Virgin River. All of these shows are incredibly popular, but none of them have reached the international acclaim of Squid Game. Then again, that’s also a really high bar that’s pretty darn impossible for a lot of shows out there to match.

