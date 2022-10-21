From Scratch season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a From Scratch season 2 down the road? There’s no denying that the show has a lot of impressive talent, from Zoe Saldaña on-screen to Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer.

However, having a lot of talent is no guarantee that another season is coming. As a matter of fact, sometimes it’s great evidence for why it won’t. (There are no spoilers ahead, so read with confidence.)

If you are debating whether or not to get into From Scratch, we can go ahead and tell you that this was devised to be a limited series from the start. It is based off the memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home, and there is meant to be a solid, conclusive story here. There is no reason for that to continue; depending on how the series ends, it may not be possible. We know there is a tendency sometimes for shows to go beyond their original, planned run, but Netflix in particular has been pretty good at figuring out when the time is right to say goodbye to a property. They’ve also done a lot of hugely popular limited series as of late, whether it be Dahmer or The Watcher.

So rather than expect more of From Scratch down the road, our feeling down the road is that we’ll see Netflix want to collaborate with the cast and producers here on something else. They’d be silly not to! One of the things that makes Netflix an appealing option to creators is because there’s a real willingness to tell these shorter projects rather than making someone commit to a multi-season run. There’s also a constant need for programming that will allow for some other shows to be potentially available down the road.

