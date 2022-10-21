Magnum PI season 5 filming: Another familiar face; BTS photos

Magnum PI season 5 filming is still going strong, and of course with that, we’re happy to share another fun dose of BTS content!

Let’s start off here by revealing that a familiar face will be back in the new season: Betsy Phillips as Suzy. We don’t think that this news comes as all that big of a surprise, given that she and Zachary Knighton are married in real life and Rick / Suzy just welcomed a baby at the end of season 4. It feels inevitable that there would be a big story to tell here as the two get accustomed to being parents. There is a big challenge that comes with that, especially since Rick is juggling so many things. He’s got La Mariana, his relationship, being a parent now, and of course helping Magnum and Higgins whenever the situation calls for it. (Check out a photo of Knighton and Phillips below courtesy of the actor’s Instagram Stories.)

While we know that season 5 is only ten episodes long, we feel confident that the writers are going to make time for a lot of recurring guest stars. Suzy is just one notable name coming back, as we’ve heard good news already about Jin, Cade, and others.

There’s also still a good bit of the season to film; we could hear about some other fan favorites coming back in due time.

Now, why not also go ahead and share a really fantastic behind-the-scenes image from TC himself in Stephen Hill? You can see this picture below via Instagram, and it does seem like the actor is filming some sort of sequence by the water at night. We don’t we’re the only one who feels this way, but we’ll take as many oceanfront scenes on this show as possible. It helps to separate it from the rest of the TV world.

