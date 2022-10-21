Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 video: Lace fights for Rodney

As you prepare for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 on ABC Monday night, a big focus will be on Lace — and understandably so.

Despite the producers kicking out the original group of women and confining them to a hotel, Lace was somehow allowed to go back to the beach. Why? Well, the simple answer is that the show needs entertainment and the hotel stuff is pretty boring. They know that Lace produces content and has for multiple seasons; also, they know that things are going to be super-messy here. Rodney has since moved on from her to Eliza, one of the new women who arrived on the beach at the same time Lace left.

Through the limited screen time that we’ve seen from Rodney and Eliza, it is abundantly clear that these two are super-into each other. At the moment, their chemistry is undeniable and that’s going to cause a big problem for Lace moving forward. We don’t think that Rodney is going to get back with her, even though Lace makes it clear in a new TV Insider preview that she wants to find a way to make something work. We’ll admit that Lace and Rodney were an entertaining couple, mostly because the idea of them being together was so strange and/or impossible to comprehend at one point.

However, making good television does not equal compatibility in the real world, and if Rodney pursues Eliza moving forward, it’s just the name of the game. It’s easy to be sympathetic towards Lace, but also aware of the rules of Paradise and how this show works. Rodney wasn’t even there from day one; if this was Serene / Brandon and one of them moved on to someone else, we’d feel a little differently. Lace and Rodney were never at that point.

