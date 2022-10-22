Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Almost here?

Are we almost at a point where we are going to get a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz — or at least an announcement?

We’ve said this for a number of days now, but this weekend could prove to be rather critical when it comes to the future of the Michael Rainey Jr. drama. With the finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on the air, this is the perfect time to announce something. Anything. We’ve already said that we think there’s a 50% chance we’ll get an approximate date for season 3 at the very least tonight, so let’s shift the focus to something different. To be specific, let’s go ahead and dive into everything we do know about the upcoming batch of episodes.

First and foremost, we should 100% point out that filming is already done for the season, and it has been for a while. That allows for Ghost to be ready basically from the moment that Starz needs it. We also know it will be starting off in a particularly dramatic place, given that Ezekiel Cross is now dead. He wasn’t meant to be killed and yet, he was, and Monet is going to have a lot to say about that soon.

Meanwhile, Tariq St. Patrick somehow managed to avoid prison yet again last season, but can he really continue to juggle all of the different balls that he has in the air? It can’t be that easy, especially since Brayden is being thrown by his family into the world of hedge funds. This is going to be one of the most chaotic seasons we’ve had so far, but within the world of Power, that is almost always a good thing.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 when it airs?

