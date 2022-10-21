Station 19 season 6 episode 3: Getting Jack back?

Tonight’s Station 19 season 6 episode 3 delivered a wide array of different crises, but also a real effort to save one of them own.

At the end of the episode tonight, we saw Jack Gibson (hopefully) inch closer to getting that uniform back on. He’s living in a spot of emotional peril, where he’s being demeaned and also giving in to some of his worst impulses. He’s drinking, staying out of touch, and not putting any effort into fixing the roof. He claims that he doesn’t want or need any help, but a lot of people say that who actually do. This episode, and really much of this season so far, has put mental health front and center. Seeing a lot of the station come together to help fix up the place at the end was inspiring; it was a reminder of the family mantra that Andy uttered just minutes before.

Will this be the thing that gets Gibson back at 19? Sure, that’s a wonderful thing to think about … but it may also be too much of a pipe dream right now. The truth is that a lot of situations like this take time. We do think he’ll be back at some point, so we’ll keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

As for the other crisis at the center of this episode, we think it is very much around Maya, who does not fully understand the scope of some of her problems. Instead, she is proactively pushing everyone away from her own wife Carina to Ben, who is recognizing that these problems are starting to impact her work. She may still be a part of 19 right now but if she continues down this road, she may not be forever. This is why she has to be conscious of what’s going on and not just turn away those looking to lend a helping hand.

