Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a run of three straight episodes, and that’s the sort of thing that does make you wonder.

Many years ago, the plan for the late-night show was giving us a nice run of three episodes in the fall before a short hiatus; however, that changed slightly the past few years. Whether it be due to the global health crisis or the Presidential Election in 2020, we actually a longer run of episodes straight out the gate!

In looking towards tonight, however, it appears as though SNL in 100% going back to the old way of doing things. There is no new episode on the air, and we’re stuck waiting until October 29 to see the show back. At least when it does return, it feels like we’re going to have a pretty fun episode! Jack Harlow is going to be both the host and musical guest, making this a rare occasion where we’ve seen someone pull double-duty like this for two straight weeks. (Remember that Megan Thee Stallion did this last weekend.)

At some point over the next week, we’re hoping that we’re going to have a chance to learn about some of the other hosts coming for the month of November. We’re anticipating at least a couple of shows next month, and we’re hoping that one of them is going to feature an alumni. The first few episodes this season have been pretty solid, with the premiere and episode 3 standing out more than episode 2; getting a little bit of love from the past could be one of the things that helps to bring the show to the next level.

If nothing else, let’s give the writers some credit for finding a way to withstand a really difficult turnaround with a lot of longtime cast members departing.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to NBC?

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to NBC?

