The Mole season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big, multi-episode finale on Netflix, can you expect the reboot of The Mole to be renewed for a season 2?

It goes without saying that we want more here, and we say that as someone who very much loved the original product hosted by Anderson Cooper. That set a standard when it comes to smart, strategic reality competition shows. So many other series have taken cues from it over the years; one of the best recent examples is ABC’s Claim to Fame. (Ironically, ABC was the original broadcaster of The Mole.)

The show has already been canceled multiple times at its original network-TV home, but there’s a reason it keeps coming back: Quality. There is a dedicated audience here and with the right production, the game can be really fascinating and elevated. (We’re going to try to not think that much about some of the celebrity versions, which were a desperate attempt to bring in ratings.)

The Netflix version, hosted by Alex Wagner, is the best US version of the show we’ve seen since the original Anderson Cooper days. Yet, even still there is no guarantee it comes back for a season 2. There is an audience for it, but we know that the streaming service can be relatively fickle as to the shows they bring back; a lot of it is based on a relationship between viewer retention, total viewership, and cost. If enough people watch and The Mole is affordable enough to bring back, Netflix will consider more.

Let’s just hope that they do — in between this show and The Circle, we do really think that Netflix has potential to build a lasting legacy when it comes to strategy-based competition games. We know that they’re already pretty set when it comes their reality-dating franchises like Too Hot to Handle, but why not keep adding other things to the table?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Mole right now

Do you want to see The Mole reboot coming back for a season 2 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







