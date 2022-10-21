Fire Country season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Sharon’s decision

As you get yourselves prepared for Fire Country season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, there are big things to remember.

So where do we start? Well, first and foremost, we should note that “Work, Don’t Worry” is an especially big spotlight for Sharon. The Division Chief is going to show further all of the difficulties that come with this job, as you face choices sometimes that can lead to heartbreak almost no matter what.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Work, Don’t Worry” – The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 28 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you missed the news from earlier this week…

Fire Country has been officially granted a full-season order! The awesome thing about this is pretty darn simple, as you can just sit back and enjoy the remainder of the season. There is less in the way of inherent stress about the Max Thieriot drama being pulled off the air at any time. The ratings have been really impressive so far, so the question really comes down to whether or not it can keep up the momentum it has so date. Some of that will be about delivering more action-packed firefighter sequences, but it will also be about getting us all the more invested in these characters. Given the specific job of some of these inmates, this show has to be a little more nomadic than what you see from Chicago Fire or some other shows in the genre.

