Chicago PD season 10: Jesse Lee Soffer will direct episode

Weeks following his departure as an actor, Jesse Lee Soffer will be returning to Chicago PD … but in a way that may surprise some.

According to a report from Variety, Soffer will be directing the upcoming 16th episode of season 10, which will air at some point next year. This allows him to make his directorial debut on a show that he knows with a cast and crew who care deeply about him, and it is something that he could take with him to a wide array of other projects.

With this news in mind, is there a chance that he could return as Jay Halstead at some point in the future, as well? We wouldn’t rule that out, since it certainly seems like he still has a great relationship with the Chicago PD cast and crew. There could be a lot of mechanics, though, that make the return difficult, largely due to the fact that his exit as an actor may have been financial in nature dictated by the powers-that-be. The cost of getting a longtime series regular back in that role could be pricey.

In the end, though, there is no doubt that the producers of Chicago PD absolutely left the door open for Jesse to come back in some shape or form. We don’t know how else you can even describe the way in which he was written out this season. He went to go rediscover himself and his values in the Army, and the mission is only meant to last a matter of months. He’d never want to stay away from Hailey Upton forever, and that will be the glimmer of hope that gets us through over the course of the next several months. We tend to think that we’ll need that as the season progresses.

