Shark Tank: Plufl, Bridal Babes, Pretty Rugged, Big Bee, Little Bee

On tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank you’re going to have a chance to see Plufl, Bridal Babes, Pretty Rugged, and Big Bee, Little Bee all enter the Tank. Of course, they all have the same primary goal in mind: Trying to secure that big deal!

Do we think that these companies all have a chance at larger success? Definitely, but some of it will depend on how they sell themselves to the Sharks in this episode. This show is about getting the word out, and also forming the right partnership. You are selling to the investors, but also viewers in a rather unique way.

Before we share the individual product links, let’s get to the official synopsis…

“1405” – Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of fashion juggernaut Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Bethesda, Maryland, and Seattle, Washington, who present their ultimate napping product designed to reduce stress and anxiety. A mother-and-daughter duo from Huntington Beach, California, introduce their product which allows kids to unleash their creativity without the mess; while an entrepreneur from Troy, New York, brings to the tank a line of luxurious and cozy accessories for the great outdoors. A husband and wife from College Park, Maryland, created a fashion-forward bridal brand that makes everyone in the bridal party feel beautiful and hope to land a deal on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Plufl – Everything about this idea, dubbed “a dog bed for humans,” is fantastic. For a second or two after you hear about it, your immediate reaction might be thinking it is totally absurd. Then, you stop and think about it for a moment; then, you see pictures on its website. After that, you start to wonder how someone hasn’t come up with this already.

Pretty Rugged – The brand describes itself as “livable luxury,” with the goal being to give you clothing options that are windproof, waterproof and washable. Basically, items that you can wear that are stylish, while also designed to keep you warm, dry, or protected in the right conditions.

Big Bee, Little Bee – First things first, it’s a great name. Beyond that, this entire company is about developing products to help children feel more independent, while allowing them to learn some basic skills that can help them later in life. Take, for example, learning how to easily clean, or how to store away their markers.

Bridal Babes – The company prides itself on being an easy destination for brides and bridesmaids to find gowns that are a perfect reflection of how they are — they also have robes and other items perfect for any bridal party, all in one place.

