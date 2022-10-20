NCIS season 20 episode 6 spoilers: The big Kasie mystery

Today CBS finally revealed more news on NCIS season 20 episode 6, and that includes something we are very-much excited to know. A big Kasie episode is right around the corner!

We’ve speculated for a few days now that “The Good Fighter” would be important for Diona Reasonover’s character, and we’ve said that mostly because she is the last main character who hasn’t had some sort of major story so far. Sure, Jimmy and Jessica got more of a joint episode than an individual one, but they at least did have a spotlight. We’d honestly be a little bummed-out if we came into this episode and there wasn’t any big news on this character. Luckily, we’re happy that we have nothing to worry about here.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the full NCIS season 20 episode 6 synopsis, just to get you an even better sense of what lies ahead:

“The Good Fighter” – When an NCIS agent turns up dead and Kasie goes unaccounted for, the team must work quickly to find the killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our hope is that Kasie is obviously okay, but there’s also a chance for us to get to know a little more about her. We still want to get a larger sense of her life separate from the team, or maybe her relationship with Piper, which has been mentioned but not focused on at any point in the show’s run so far.

