P-Valley season 3 renewal confirmed, finally, by Starz

It has been a long time coming but today, it is finally official: P-Valley season 3 is 100% happening at Starz!

While we’re sure there were a lot of business-related negotiations that need to happen behind the scenes for this renewal to get the official green light, it’s long felt like something the network wanted. Remember that season 2 was an enormous critical success for the network, and we still think there is a TON of untapped potential here. We hope the timing of this renewal makes it possible for the show to come back in late 2023 / early 2024, but there will be more time to discuss this later.

In a statement, here is what Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, had to say:

“‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry … This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what [creator Katori Hall] has in store for us in season three.”

Meanwhile, Hall added the following:

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley.’ With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire … And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

Now, let’s rejoice! This show deserves the chance to tell other great stories and we’re super-psyched to see them.

